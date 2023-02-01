A/R: Three persons dead after fire guts building at Abuakwa

Residents of Abuakwa in the Atwima Nwabiagya municipality of the Ashanti Region have been left devastated following a fire incident.

The fire incident killed a mother, her daughter and a granddaughter after they suffered burns and suffocated after inhaling smoke from the fire.

The fire incident according to information gathered from sources occurred very early on Wednesday, February 1.

Although residents attempted to rescue the victims from their homes, all efforts to break down their doors did not materialise.

The deceased persons have been identified as Abigail Manu, Norah Yeboah and Philipa Yeboah.

While the affected family and residents have been wailing since morning, the bodies of the victims have been sent to the mortuary.

At the moment, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined by the Ghana National Fire Service.

Meanwhile, Investigations have started to get to the bottom of the incident.