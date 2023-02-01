'It’s unnecessary' – Osofo Kyiri Abosom to ban importation of condoms when voted as president

Ghanaian man of God cum politician, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has kicked against the importation and usage of condoms in the country.

He noted that it is unwise for people to put on condoms while having sexual intercourse.

In a video, the Live Assembly Worship Centre’s Overseer said he will ban the importation of condoms when voted as President.

The 2020 Ghana Union Movement (GUM) presidential candidate explained that the motive of sex is to have children which is very important.

According to him, people should not use the fear of contracting Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) as an excuse to wear a condom.

He noted that anyone who is infected with STI in the process should visit a hospital for treatment.

“It is not necessary. When people get infected with any disease, they will go to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

