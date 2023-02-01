Set up government property database - Committee advises Works and Housing Ministry

An 8-member committee tasked to undertake a comprehensive audit on government landed properties has recommended the setting up of a government property database.

The database, according to the committee, would capture all government-landed properties in the form of offices and residential accommodations across the country.

It added that the database would have useful features such as property type, condition, estimated value, as well as the GPS coordinates of all public offices and residential properties when in full operation.

Mr Bryan Acheampong, the chairman for the 8-member committee tasked with the responsibility of undertaking a comprehensive audit of government landed properties, presenting the report to the minister of works and housing on Tuesday in Accra, noted that the government property database would also help the ministry to plan and manage its landed assets effectively.

He hinted that 1,330 out of an estimated 2,500 government-landed properties have been captured onto the government property database and added that the rest would be captured in the next six months.

On his part, the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, said that the government property database would be a useful source of information to the Public Works Department (PWD), which operations would soon be diversified, to enable it to effectively manage all public landed properties in the country.

Mr Asenso-Boakye assured that he would study the recommendations in the report to ensure that the project materializes.