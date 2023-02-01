Fire guts 30 shops, houses at Madina-Ritz Junction

A slum at Madina-Ritz Junction in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipality has been gutted by fire.

The fire, which started around 1300 hours on Monday razed over 30 makeshift container shops and houses, destroying properties worth thousands of Ghana Cedis.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) used six fire engines to salvage the situation.

DO1 Alex King Nartey, a member of the GNFS Communication Team, addressing the media at the fire scene, said the GNFS during its normal station outlook exercise around 1347 hours detected the smoke and moved to the scene around 1349 hours and saw the fire spreading and called for re-enforcement.

He said about 70 per cent of structures in the area had been salvaged.

DO1 Nartey said there were no casualties and that investigations would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Master Favour Lawson, a victim, in an interview with GNA, said he lost some money and valuables in the fire, adding that “this is an unfortunate situation for me because I was not around when the fire started”.

Some victims were soaked in tears and could not talk.

The slum, in June 2022, had a similar fire incident, which affected many people and properties worth thousands of cedis.

GNA