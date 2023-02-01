Court orders lunacy test for fake doctor behind ‘narco-planting cops’ tape

01.02.2023 LISTEN

An Uber driver who claimed to be a doctor and accused some police personnel of planting narcotics in civilians’ cars during traffic hours, has been ordered by the Achimota District Court presided over by Mr Prince Owusu, to undergo a lunacy test.

Mr Patrick Asiedu, who became the toast of social media after his allegation, was remanded to reappear on Valentine’s Day, after the court gave the lunacy test order on Tuesday, 31 January 2023.

The police service, on Wednesday, 18 January 2023, arrested Mr Asiedu over the matter.

On the tape, the self-acclaimed medical doctor claimed he had been stopped by some police officers who planted substances suspected to be narcotics in his car and attempted to extort money from him.

The police, however, said its investigations, so far, “have established that the man, who has been arrested and is in police custody, is, indeed, called Patrick Asiedu” and an “Uber driver, not a doctor.”

The investigations, according to the police, “show that the entire story narrated on the audiotape, is false and a total fabrication by the suspect.”

“The supposed military intervention and the alleged fight between the police officers and the military described in such dramatic detail on the audiotape, are all false and a figment of the suspect's imagination,” the police said in a statement.

“Equally false are the vivid descriptions of having been taken to the Accra Central and East Legon Police Stations as well as the Narcotics Control Commission. The claims of fingerprints being taken are all also untrue,” the police noted.

It added: “Patrick Asiedu, the suspect, however, alleged that he had once witnessed a similar incident, to what he described on the audiotape, happen to one of his passengers.”

Meanwhile, on another audiotape that has come to the attention of the police, “the suspect alleges to have met with the Inspector-General of Police. We wish to categorically state that this claim is also false and should be disregarded.”

Source: classfmonline.com