Used electrical appliances can be more energy efficient than new ones – John Jinapor challenges importation ban

John Abdulai Jinapor, Ranking Member on Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament sees the recent ban placed on the importation of some used electrical appliances as wrong.

According to the Yapei/Kusawgu legislator, some used appliances are more useful and beneficial in terms of energy efficiency than the new ones.

In a statement shared on his social media pages on Tuesday, January 31, Mr. Abdulai Jinapor feared that the policy would prevent Ghanaian returnees from using their used electrical appliances in the country.

"It must be noted that some of these used electrical appliances can be more energy efficient and durable than new ones, depending on the make, brand, and standards," he said.

"For the record, it must be noted that the current electricity tariff structure is graduated in bands with higher payments for higher electricity consumption, which serves as a gentle caution for consumers to acquire energy-efficient appliances, whether new or used ones," he stressed.

He continued, "By this policy, even a returnee Ghanaian is not allowed to come along with his or her 3-month-old electrical appliance, which, by all intents and purposes, could still be as good and useful as a new one. This current policy is not only unfair but discriminatory."

The former minister kicked against the ban on grounds that it is unfair, discriminatory, and unfortunate.

He also lamented the hasty manner in which the energy commission and the ministry processed the Legislative Instrument.

"The decision by the government of Ghana, acting through the Energy Commission, to ban the importation of all used electrical appliances into the country is most unfortunate and must be reviewed immediately.

"This policy, if not reviewed, will not only render the vast majority of those who trade in these appliances unemployed, but would equally have severe economic consequences on the already impoverished Ghanaian consumer, since many depend largely on these appliances," the statement said in part.

It continued, "The way and manner in which the Legislative Instrument (LI) was rushed through Parliament without adequate consultation and extensive engagement with the various stakeholders was most unfortunate and appalling."

He further requested that "the Energy Commission, and for that matter, the government, as a matter of urgency, withdraw this current policy and allow for further consultation, engagement with the relevant stakeholders, and a possible review and adjustments before the implementation of the policy."