Government is having conversations about general cuts on expenditure – John Kumah

The Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah has disclosed that the government is deliberating on cutting expenditure as part of burden sharing in the current economic crisis.

Since last year, government was advised to cut its expenditure and use funds to tackle critical issues.

This was after it became clear that government will not be able to service its debt sustainably at a time the state of the Ghanaian economy was in a very bad state.

Speaking to Joy FM in an interview on Wednesday, January, Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah said, “Government is having conversations about general cuts on expenditure.”

He further disclosed that towards the end of 2022, government had a problem with the exchange rate movement, and that affected the debt repayment component and virtually wiped away all the savings.

In an appeal, John Kumah called on Ghanaians to support the government as it pushes to build a robust economy.

“We will continue to plead with Ghanaians that we have not mismanaged the money that came in, we actually built a robust economy, one of the best in the world,” the Deputy Finance Minister added.

By way of support, the government is entreating all bondholders to sign onto the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.