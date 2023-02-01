Minority reshuffle: There should be heavy military presence in Parliament on February 7 – Obiri Boahen

01.02.2023 LISTEN

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen is anticipating a clash between Minority Members of Parliament on February 7, when the House resumes sitting.

In his view, the supporters of the old leadership led by Haruna Iddrisu could engage in a scuffle with the new leadership of the Minority led by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Speaking to Accra-based Neat FM in an interview, Nana Obiri Boahen has proposed that there should be a heavy military presence in parliament to handle any eventualities that may arise.

“Some African politicians learn history but they do not learn from the lessons. I have been a lawyer since 1992 and followed Ghana’s Politics for a very long time. I want to say that there must be a heavy security deployment on February 7 and the numbers should be as if Ghana is going to war,” the politician and lawyer said.

Nana Obiri Boahen added, “Because from what has happened so far after the Minority leadership reshuffle, supporters of Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka will expect they go back to the House to assume their old positions likewise Ato Forson and Armanh Buah’s supporters who see this to be a huge promotion will expect them to assume their positions and the outcome may not be good for us.”

The leadership of the NDC in January sent a letter to the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin and informed him about a decision to change the leadership of the Minority in Parliament.

The reshuffle has created a lot of controversy with some aggrieved MPs kicking against the decision of the NDC leadership.