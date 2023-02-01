Gov’t must listen to Catholic Bishops’ Conference and stop obscene profligacy at the presidency – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has raised concerns about the quantum of money being spent on the presidency.

This is after reviewing expenditure documents from the Presidency between January and September 2022.

He reveals in a post on social media that the President’s “operational enhancement expenditure” cost the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer a mind-boggling GHS59.4 million (59,486,108.91) in that period.

Okudzeto Ablakwa adds that the fuel bills paid at the presidency within the 9-month period under review cost the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer a colossal GHS51.1 million.

Indicating that this spending and many others at the president are not the best under current economic circumstances, the MP has called on the government to listen to the advise of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference as well as the cries of Ghanaians and stop blowing cash at the presidency.

“The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/Ofori-Atta government must definitely listen to the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference and indeed all Ghanaians by sincerely departing from the obscene profligacy, particularly at the ostentatious Presidency where we will expect true burden sharing and frugal leadership by example at this time of government-inflicted economic crisis,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in his post on Facebook.