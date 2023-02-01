Ahmed Suale, J.B Danquah Adu’s murderers will be brought to book to exonerate myself when voted as President – Ken Agyapong

Embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has vowed to fish out the murderers of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale Husein and the late Abuakwa North MP, J.B. Danquah Adu.

Ahmed Suale, who was a TigerEye PI journalist, was shot multiple times in his chest close to his residence in Madina, Accra, on January 2019.

Before that, the NPP flagbearer hopeful on his NET 2 TV station published the investigative journalist’s images and asked people to beat him. He added that he was ready to face anything that would come afterwards.

Murdered just a few months after his statement, many Ghanaians have been pointing fingers at the MP as the culprit.

The late Abuakwa North MP, Joseph Boakye Dankwa Adu, was also gruesomely murdered on the night of Tuesday, February 9, 2016 at his Shiashie residence in Accra of which Mr. Kennedy Agyapong has also been accused.

Suspect, Daniel Asiedu, aka Sexy Don Don, despite confessing, is yet to be prosecuted.

But speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana show on Tuesday, January 31, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong said he is eager to exonerate himself of all the murders.

When his dream of becoming Ghana’s next president is achieved, he said he will order the Police Service to look into the matter and bring the murderers of the two persons to justice.

“The problem is if the president shows interest the Police will work and I will show interest.

“I will show interest because it is me who has been accused, it is important to exonerate myself,” the MP said.