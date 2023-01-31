Ensure responsible mining at all times – Minerals Commission CEO to mining companies

Mr. Martin Ayisi, CEO of the Minerals Commission has urged mining enterprises in the country, especially small-scale mining companies to carry out their mining activities in a way that minimizes the risk of harm to the environment.

He gave businesses the responsibility to always use responsible mining practices in their operations by emphasising the need for dedication and commitment to mining regulations.

“Responsible mining mantra is equally applicable to the large scale mining sector of the industry. Indeed, responsible economic activity has been recognized as a key means of spurring sustainable development by the private sector," Mr. Martin Ayisi exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.

Therefore, whiles acknowledging the economic contribution of the sector, being “responsible also includes taking the right decisions, complying with requirements, being accountable and liable to regulatory review and, in case of falling foul, to penalties.”

He said the Minerals Commission will continue to take initiatives that will facilitate responsible mining in the operations of both small and large-scale mining firms.

Mr. Martin Ayisi has since his appointment brought renewed impetus to the process through various initiatives aimed at whipping up a sense of responsibility in mining practices towards the natural environment.