The size of Akufo-Addo’s gov’t is too big – Kwabena Agyapong

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

31.01.2023 LISTEN

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong has shared his thought on the size of the current government.

In his view, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government is too huge and must be cut down.

Speaking to Asempa FM in an interview on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme on Tuesday, January 31, Kwabena Agyapong proposed that Ministers should not have more than one deputy.

“We have to learn to live a simple life as a people.

“We have systemic failures that need to be dealt with.

The size of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government is too big.

“I think every minister should have one deputy,” Kwabena Agyapong said.

While insisting that he will do a decent job as president of Ghana, the aspiring NPP flagbearer stressed that his motivation is to make Ghana better by serving the NPP with his best.

“I have the energy and vitality to change Ghana for the better. I wish to see a change in Ghana.

“I am a party servant. I have always been there for NPP. I want the party to vote for me to secure the future of those unborn,” Kwabena Agyapong emphasised.