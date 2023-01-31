Individual Bondholders free not to participate in DDEP – Gov’t announces

The government through the Finance Ministry has taken a decision on how to address the grievances of Individual Bondholders in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

In the release issued on Tuesday, January 31, it said all individual bondholders are free not to participate in the programme.

The Finance Ministry further cautions that upon a successful DDEP, there will be very few of the 'old bonds' in circulation, and likely limit its tradability.

In this regard, the Government is making available other alternatives to encourage all individual bondholders to participate in the programme.

“All individual bondholders who are below the age of 59 years will be offered instruments with a maximum maturity of 5 years, instead of 12 years, and a 10% coupon rate;

“All retirees (including those retiring in 2023) will be offered instruments with a maximum maturity of 5 years, instead of 12 years, and a 15% coupon rate.

“Additionally, discussions are being finalised with Organized Labour and Pension Fund Trustees, on a separate arrangement in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding signed with Organized Labour on 22nd December 2022, and in line with government's debt management Programme,” parts of the release from the Ministry of Finance said.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry has given a final extension of the deadline from January 31, to Tuesday, February 7, and a new settlement date of Tuesday, February 14, that will be confirmed via the new Exchange Memorandum.