[Audio] My husband has low sperm count, he can’t father a child – Osofo Kyiri Abosom’s wife alleges

Princess Nyarko, a Ghanaian gospel singer and former wife of a celebrated man of God, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews has finally broken her silence following their divorce saga.

Making her first statement concerning divorce, Miss Nyarko said her husband was too adulterous.

In an audio recording shared by the GHpage entertainment portal, she claimed the Live Assembly Worship Center Overseer has been sleeping with all his housemaids.

Reacting to the issue of her husband having a child out of wedlock, she noted that it couldn’t be possible because her husband has a low sperm count.

To her, their two children are all not theirs naturally, indicating that the first was adopted and the second, who are twins, were gotten through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF).



This comes after the 2020 Ghana Union Movement (GUM) presidential aspirant revealed his wife left him for having a beautiful daughter with anothe woman.

"My wife has left, and for over a year now, we do not see her in church. She says she has a problem with me having a daughter outside of our marriage. She has sued me, but the court said since we did not marry there, they cannot handle it," he revealed.

He continued, "She has sued me in several courts, claiming my properties. She also wants to take custody of the children. She asked the court to sack all my maids, so I've sacked them. When you meet your gossiping friends and they complain about your pastor's wife, tell them they are no longer married.

To his church members, he said, "You are here because of me and not because of my marriage. Stop gossiping and focus on why you came here. When God called me, my wife wasn't part of the call, and the power given to me is from God and not my wife. God called me, and I'm doing my work. If she says she is leaving, she can leave. There are a number of beautiful ladies here, and if I need your support, I will let you come and help me.”