Nyinahin: Galamsey pit swallows two teenagers at Anwiafutu

One person has been confirmed dead with another missing after two teenagers allegedly fell into a galamsey pit at Anwiafutu near Nyinahin in the Atwiman Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased has been identified as Kwabena Anane, aged 17, while Ata Derrick, aged 18 is still missing in the pit.

The teenagers according to residents fell into the pit after some security men suspected to be forest guards chased them while searching for gold in an abandoned pit.

The sad incident according to residents occurred on Monday January 30, 2023.

One of the community members who witnessed the incident narrated the story to this reporter.

"They were five boys who went to the area in search of gold in some abandoned pits in the forest, we were told that some forest guards chased them out of the forest forcing two of the boys to fall into the pits.

"Although the boys had the skill to swim out of the pits, the forest guards allegedly pelted the boys with stones forcing the two to drown; now we have retrieved the lifeless body of only one of the two who fell into the pit.

"The body we retrieved had serious cuts confirming claims that the forest guards attack the boys with stones while trying to get out of the pit," he stated.

Meanwhile residents in the community have vowed to deal drastically with any forest guard who will come to the area if nothing is done about the situation.