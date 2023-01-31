Three sub-chiefs including senior journalist swear Oath of Allegiance to Gomoa Ajumako Omanhene

Three sub-chiefs including a Journalist working with Pan African Television have sworn an Oath of Allegiance to the Omanhene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI with a call on them to make job creation their major priority in the area.

Nana Esi Ansaba I, Gyasehemaa of Gomoa Jukwa-Idankrom known in private life as Madam Rose Ann or Maame Esi as she is popularly known, works with Pan African Television, a private media house based in Accra.

The second to swear the Oath was Nana Kofi Sah I, Ninfahene of Gomoa Akropong No.2. known in his private life as Mr. Issac Abeiku Saah. He is a Chief Inspector of Police in the Ghana Police Service stationed at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The next was Nana Kweku Acquah I, Guantuahene of Gomoa Jukwa-Idankrom known in his private life as Mr. Lawrence Kofi Acquah who works with the Ga South Municipal Assembly at Ngreshie-Amanfrom in the Greater Accra.

They subsequently pledged their support to Nananom in the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area in their quest to ensure improvement in the lives of the people in their communities.

According to the chiefs, they will use their expertise in their various fields of work to support programmes and policies of the Traditional Council especially on youth development.

They added that they will support the full implementation of bye-laws enacted by the Traditional Council to ensure sanity in Gomoa Ajumako.

Addressing the Chiefs after they had gone through the various rituals to welcome them to the Traditional Council, Omanhene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area who is also the President of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI admonished them against acts contrary to the Chieftaincy institution.

He charged them to be obedient to their superior chiefs as well as the entire people in their communities.

"Use your youthful strength to impact positively on your communities. You're all professionals in your field of work, let your people benefit from your skills and knowledge so that we can get more of you in Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area.

"You all know the role assigned you as the occupant of the stool, perform your duties diligently as a Chief who is worthy of emulation for your people and generations to come. Don't go and lord themselves over them but serve your people in humility and above all let justice prevail in any matter that comes to you for settlement. Remember we are one people with a common destiny.

"Again you cannot live in your private life any longer, bear in mind that you are now known as Nana in your community, be mindful of your day-to-day activities and know the vast difference between your previous lifestyle and now that you have become a Chief. You represent Ghanaian Culture and Traditions in your communities, don't disappoint your Royal Kingmakers who choose you to lead them traditionally to protect them in every endeavour.

"I have given you the power to go and rule in fairness and honesty. Create job opportunities for the people especially the youth so that they could contribute their quota towards community development and above all be truthful to your people and the stool you occupied as a Chief," Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI stressed.

Esihene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata II urged the newly confirmed Chiefs to attend Council meetings regularly.

"Be the epitome of development in Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council and ensure cordial relationship between you and your colleague Chiefs," Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata II noted.

Present were Amankorahene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Nana Odum Amanfo IV, Asokwahene, Nana Kweku Gyesi II and Abakomahene, Nana Kofi Kwaah IX.