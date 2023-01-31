I’m responsible for Nduom’s sufferings; I cursed him for offending me – Akua Donkor

The leader and founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor says she is the axe grinder who brought down business mogul Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom.

The 71-year-old farmer cum politician said she is responsible for all the troubles Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, the founder and former flagbearer of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is facing.

Narrating her claims during an interview on Accra-based Rainbow Radio, the GFP leader asserted that the Group Nduom CEO once wronged her.

She said the PPP founder retrieved a car he dashed her as part of an agreement to help him win votes during the 2012 general elections, at which time she was disqualified.

The worst of it, according to Madam Akua Donkor, was when Dr. Nduom sued her for refusing to hand over the car keys to him after he forcefully towed the car from her residence.

Following that incident, Madam Akua Donkor said she prayed to God to deal with Dr. Nduom ruthlessly.

“Dr. Nduom wanted me to peddle lies for him, and I refused. I refused because I had a covenant with God that I would never tell lies. He then instructed people to go and tow the car from my official residence.

"I cursed Dr. Nduom and said he would face trouble for what he did to me. He is now in darkness for what he did to me. My curse against Dr. Nduom is working. He is facing troubles because of what he did to me,” said Akua Donkor.