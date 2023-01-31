Over my dead body will Mahama ever become president again, I prayed to God to deal with him – Akua Donkor

Madam Akua Donkor, the leader and Founder of the Ghana Freedom Party has said former President John Dramani Mahama has reached the peak of his political journey.

She claims it does not make sense for Mahama, who has served as Vice President and one-term President of the country should be desperate for power again.

The Akua Donkor said Mahama can never win power again.

She explained on Accra-based Rainbow FM that Mr. Mahama betrayed her support by conspiring with the Electoral Commission to disqualify her prior to the 2016 elections.

Madam Akua Donkor indicated that she has entered into a covenant with God to deal with the former President for destroying her political ambition at a point where she was the favourite to win the elections.

“I went into a covenant with God never to peddle falsehood, so whatever I am saying here today represents nothing but the truth. I prayed and asked God to deal with him (Mahama) for taking me through such pain.

“I supported his campaign in 2012 and helped him win power, but in 2016, he instructed the EC to disqualify me. I then prayed and asked God to deal with him. That prayer worked, and that was why he lost. He will not win the 2024 polls. As long as I am alive, Mahama will never be elected President,” she said.

According to her, the former President was afraid that her free port policy would be bought by many Ghanaians, which would have made her win over him.

She intimated that Mahama out of fear conspired with the then Electoral Commissioner Charlotte Osei to disqualify her.