Ablakwa describes change in NDC’s parliamentary leadership as needless distraction

The North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to unite following the reshuffle of the leadership of the Minority in Parliament.

In his candid view, the shakeup by the NDC is a needless distraction.

“The Ghanaian people… expect us [the NDC] to be focused on those matters [domestic debt exchange], to offer leadership, to be their voice because that is why they sent us to Parliament.

“So, the point I am making is that this is a needless distraction,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa told Joy News in an interview.

Last week, the NDC communicated to the Speaker of Parliament about its decision to change the leadership of the Minority in the house.

Key in the reshuffle is the decision by the party led by its Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia to make Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson the new leader of the Minority Caucus.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minority must quickly deal with the tension the reshuffle has created and focus on national issues.

“So some of us have been urging colleagues that we have to quickly close ranks deal with this matter expeditiously and move on to the national issues.

“I think that in that meeting, some of us will be very clear on how going forward, we can do things better and learn lessons so that we do not spill over and create the kind of negative attention which we have attracted,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said.