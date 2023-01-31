Synergise decentralisation system — Prof Gyan-Baffour to MDAs

31.01.2023 LISTEN

Prof George Gyan-Baffour, Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission, has admonished Ministries, Departments and Agencies to ensure that the decentralise systems at the sectoral, regional and district levels work in synergy to realise the long-term development aspiration of the country.

Prof Gyan-Baffour, who was speaking at the maiden Coordination Meeting of Policy Planning, Budgets, Monitoring, and Evaluation Directorates (PPBMEDs) of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Accra, said “This process should guide the implementation of our national strategy: The Agenda for Jobs: Creating Prosperity and Equal Opportunity for All (2022-2025).”

Prof Gyan-Baffour stressed that to better and sustainably rebuild the economy, the government should step-up already ongoing activities to reduce overlaps, eliminate redundancies and increase resource allocation and consumption efficiency across all facets of our society.

He was optimistic that the PPBMEDs engagement would help identify bottlenecks to define the principles and techniques for an effective coordination process and also explore innovative coordination approaches that enhance the country’s development efforts.

The objectives of the meeting were to improve the planning, implementation and reporting of programmes, projects and activities at the sector level as well as develop reliable coordination mechanisms for development planning and management.

“It is also aimed at encouraging the pooling of resources and joint implementation of development programmes to achieve common goals,” he added.

The meeting was in lieu of the National Development Planning (System) Act 1994, Act 480, which mandates the commission to ensure a well-coordinated, operational, and effective decentralized planning system.