I will ensure unity, development and inclusiveness — New Amrahia chief

The newly enstooled chief of Amrahia, Nii Ashong Kojo IV publicly known as Essilfie Mensah has reiterated his commitment to ensuring total cohesion and massive developments in the Amrahia community.

He stated that his objectives have been outlined and would ensure they are achieved with total inclusiveness.

He made the disclosure in an interview with this portal after his enstoolment on Sunday, 29th January, 2022 in Accra.

"As a chief, there should be an interaction between yourself and the family. Every step taken should involve the family and bring together all the families before any activity is carried out. I would also avail myself to all so that there will be one accord. Transparency and accountability would always be on top, everything will be visible to not only my people but everybody, this is what we call inclusiveness.

"Even the residents have all noticed the lack of social amenity centers and infrastructural developments during the past chief's tenure. But I am here with my elders to make a difference," he stated.

Nii Ashong Kojo IV, however, assured of creating a viable and serene working community to attract investors.

"We have never had any investors for the past 30 years, nothing has been done to welcome companies or foreign individuals but I want to assure you all that with my able elders and families we can achieve it," he stressed.

The brief event which took place at the palace in Amrahia attracted huge patronage witnessed by various traditional leaders, members from the royal family and residents.