Understand the processes in resolving conflicts — Chieftaincy Minister to chiefs

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Ebenezer Kojo-Kum, has called on chiefs to understand the processes and procedures involved in resolving conflicts through the judicial and arbitration system.

He said there was also the need for chiefs to know the process of allocating land, granting leases and land administration in general.

The minister stated this when he inaugurated the Buipe Traditional Council last Saturday in the Savannah Region.

Mr Kojo-Kum indicated that currently chiefs are required to lead the war against environmental degradation and poverty reduction among others as against their previous roles of leading people to war, defending and protecting territories.

He admonished traditional authorities to know and understand some laws and Acts governing the chieftaincy institution. Some of them are, the Chieftaincy Act of 2008, Act 759, the Legislative Instrument (L.I) 798, the Constitutional Instrument (C.I) 27 and Chapter 22 of the Constitution.

He assured the Council that, the Ministry would ensure that competent staff either on a temporal or permanent basis are posted to help the traditional council with administration works and logistics.

On his part, the Chief of Buipe, Buipewura Jinapor II, said the establishment of the Traditional Council would add to the responsibility of settling cases in a more formal manner and line with the exigencies of the law.

He entreated members of the newly inaugurated Council to seek more knowledge in the quest of providing judicial responsibility on behalf of the Council.

Buipewura Jinapor II hinted that the establishment of the new Traditional Council did not make the Traditional Area autonomous from the Gonja Kingdom.

“Hence I wish to appeal to all the newly created Traditional Councils to remain loyal to the Gonja Kingdom of which the Yagbonwura is King and Overlord,” he stressed.