Dormaa East District Assembly unveils revenue taskforce

To promote the effective generation of internally generated funds (IGF), the Dormaa East District Assembly has inaugurated a revenue taskforce.

At the inauguration ceremony, the District Chief Executive, Mr Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, charged the task force to do its best to help improve the assembly’s internally generated funds, adding that it would augment the transfers from the central government.

He also hinted that the Assembly would not hesitate in prosecuting people who fail to pay their rates and other stipulated taxes.

It is believed that with the support of the task force, the assembly would be able to mobilise enough revenue.

With this, the Assembly can help to improve the livelihood of the citizens and meet their administrative costs.

The membership of the task force includes the District Finance Officer and representatives from Works, Physical Planning, Budget, Internal Audit, Development Planning and Revenue Departments.