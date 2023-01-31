Korle Bu doctors threaten strike action over non-payment of 13th-month salary

Members of the Korle Bu Doctors Association (KODA) have warned of impending strike action in February.

The doctors have threatened that they will lay down their tools on February 6 if management of the hospital fails to pay members their 13th-month salary.

The doctors have accused the management of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital of acting in bad faith with regard to the payment of the 13th-month salary although there is a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in place for payment signed by the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and the Ministry of Health.

“The management of Korle bu refused to meet its own deadline of ‘reverting with the timelines for the settlements of the outstanding amount by 27th January 2023’ as captured in its letter to KODA dated 3rd January 2023.

“Beginning the 30th of January to 5th of February 2023, KODA expects management to come out with clear timelines for the payment of the arrears and to make this payment centralised one instead of departmental after all every payment goes into a central pool,” part of a letter from KODA signed by its chairman Dr. Frank Owusu-Sekyere said.

It added, “If nothing is received KODA members would withdraw service to the Outpatient department as well as elective surgeries and procedures. This will commence on 6th February to 10th February 2023.”

Subsequently, the doctors say if nothing is heard from February 13 onwards, emergencies would be closed till all inpatients are discharged.