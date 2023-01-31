GES must constitute a new team to handle computerised school selection system - Minority

The Minority in Parliament has expressed concern over the latest report by the FourthEstate exposing corruption in the Computerised School Selection System.

In the exposé, some persons were captured on video demanding money from parents to place their wards in schools of their preference.

Since the video was released, it has been met with condemnation with a lot more parents coming out to confirm the rot in the country’s education system.

Speaking to Starr News, the Minority Spokesperson on Education in Parliament, Hon. Peter Nortsu Kotoe stressed that there is a need for a new team to be put together to handle placements.

According to him, the Minority wants the people who have been responsible for the school placements to be removed from their posts.

“It is good that this expose has come out at this time, particularly when we are about to go for another placement. Those responsible for the placement, I have recommended that the Minister for Education and the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service should constitute a new team,” Peter Nortsu Kotoe said.

The Ranking member of the Education Committee of Parliament added, “Those who were responsible last year should not be allowed to handle the system this year. Those who will be appointed or engaged should be under scrutiny and surveillance so that they don’t repeat what we have seen in the video this year around.”

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the alleged corruption in the Computerised School Selection System and have so far reportedly arrested eight persons.