UniMAC-GIJ SRC cancels committee-level elections over lack of credibility

Bismark Owusu Ansah, the president of the Ghana Institute of Journalism’s Students' Representative Council (GIJ-SRC) has annulled the results of its committee-level elections.

He said the elections were not credible.

The Institute held virtual elections on Friday, January 27, to elect representatives on the General Assembly, External Affairs Commission, Judicial Committee and Women’s Commission under the supervision of Mr. Caleb Asante Annor, the General Secretary of the GIJ-SRC.

The election, however, generated a lot of controversies as students pointed out some inconveniences in the process, compelling the SRC President to intervene.

"I write to officially inform the executive committee members of the UniMAC-GIJ Student Representatives Council about the decision to re-run the just-ended elections held by the General Secretary (Caleb Asante Annor).

"This decision is because the election held on January 27, 2023, has many inconsistencies that have created room for the student populace to question the credibility of the elections," a portion of a statement signed by the SRC President and intercepted by Modernghana News reads.

It continues, "the issue has disdained the reputation of the Executive Committee of UniMAC-GIJ SRC, and we as executives must insist that the right things are done."

The President stood on Article 7(8a and c) of the GIJ-SRC constitution and assigned the Organising Secretary, Daniel Kwame Zah to be the chair in the re-run elections, which takes effect from Tuesday, January 31 to Wednesday, February 1.