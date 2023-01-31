Why late Prof. Mills regretted choosing Mahama as his vice – Koku Anyidoho explains

Late President John Evans Atta Mills[left] and Mr. John Dramani Mahama

Samuel Koku Anyidoho alleges that the late former President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills at some point, regretted choosing former President John Dramani Mahama as his Vice President.

The former presidential spokesperson said Mr. Mahama is too weak economically and contributed nothing to the late President’s economic success.

Speaking on Accra-based Happy FM’s "Epa Hoa Daben" morning show, the CEO of the Atta Mills Institute revealed that Mr. Mahama’s ineffectiveness in handling the Economic Management Team at the time led to the formation of an advisory economic team headed by Dr. Gorbin Nankani.

"People say he was head of the Economic Management Team under Prof. Mills, but the fact is it wasn't working. So Prof created his own economic advisory team because he didn't have faith in Mahama.

"The Economic Management Team everyone knew at the time was non-functioning, so he created his own advisory team chaired by Dr. Gorbin Nankani, who later left to join the IMF," he revealed, adding that the Nankani team "were actually doing the economic thinking for the country.”

"So, Prof. actually sidestepped Mahama on a lot of this and was running this country on his own," Koku Anyidoho added.

Koku Anyidoho accused the 2020 NDC flagbearer of destroying the solid economic legacy left behind by the late President Atta Mills.

According to him, Mr. Mahama completely replaced the financial team with his own people because he hated his boss.

"You were given the opportunity with a strong economy built by President Mills. Dr. Duffour was then the Finance Minister and Amissah was the Governor, and Mahama had a solid economy with over 36 months of single-digit inflation and stable currency, the introduction of a single-spine salary, and heavy infrastructural development.

"You came, and because you didn't like Mills, you changed every input he did. Then you appointed Seth Terkper as your Finance Minister, and you arrogantly agreed; you two collapsed it," Koku Anyidoho emphasised.