I disagree with Akufo-Addo’s decision to maintain Ken Ofori-Atta – Kwabena Agyapong

Mr. Kwabena Agyei Acheampong, an aspiring flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has waded into the long-standing controversy regarding calls for removal of Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister.

According to him, the President’s adamant posture on Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is unacceptable.

Readers may recall that H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo indicated in 2022 that he can’t turn his back on the Finance Minister just because of the current economic crunch.

"I came to office in 2017, when we were under an IMF programme. This same Ken Ofori-Atta was able to manage the economy for the first 3 to 4 years. We were then one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. We had an average growth rate of 7% a year."

"For someone who has been able to do all these, how do I turn my back on him? For me, his performance has been excellent. That is why I have great difficulty in understanding what is going on,” the President noted.

But speaking on Accra-based Atinka TV’s "Ghana Nie" morning show, the presidential hopeful noted that Mr. Ofori-Atta should have left office seven months ago.

"I completely disagree with the president on his position on the finance minister.

"I have said this before, and it does not mean that I have a personal issue against the finance minister. I think he should have left 7 months ago, in my personal view," he said.

Mr. Kwabena Agyapong lamented the frequent depreciation of the cedi, accounting for frequent hikes in commodity prices.

He told the host, Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa, that he has engaged the President about measures to restore stability in the local currency.

"I have asked the president to do something to stop our currency from going down. Some serious decisions have to be taken," he emphasised.