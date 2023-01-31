Dormaa East District inaugurates Revenue Taskforce

Management of the Dormaa East District Assembly (DEDA) led by the District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman on Wednesday January 25, 2023, inaugurated a seven (7) member Revenue Taskforce to assist in revenue mobilization and also instill sanity in revenue activities of the District.

The members made up of the District Finance Officer (DFO) and representatives from Works, Physical Planning, Budget, Internal Audit, Development Planning and Revenue Departments appeared ready to support the District Assembly improve upon its Internal Generated Funds (IGF).

The Internally Generated Funds of the District Assembly is what enable the Assembly to undertake independent development projects, certain administrative responsibilities and solve other local issues to improve the livelihoods of the people.

However, the assembly due to low generation of funds is unable to increase the provision of services to citizens and afford the administrative responsibilities hence the need for a special taskforce to aid the already existing permanent and commission based revenue collectors of the district.

The inauguration formed part of a management meeting scheduled with the DCE at the third week of the month. As part of the Assembly’s new year resolution, management is expected to meet with the DCE twice every month to enable it strategize, formulate local policies and implement them for the benefit of the District and to also ensure workers welfare.

This meeting which happens to be the second in January and in the new year, was mainly to discuss some developmental issues underway in Physical Planning Unit and to enable all Unit Heads present their First Quarter Action Plan as part of a deliberate attempt to command results.

In his opening remarks, the District Chief Executive, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman called on management to increase commitment towards work. This according to him could be easily done when workers free their minds off any intimidation in the discharge of duties and rather see themselves as a big family, working together to achieve a common goal and bearing each other’s burdens and aspirations in unity and love.

He promised to be a prayer intercessor for the Assembly workers and advised workers to also adopt same so that together the district can soar high.

Doing the inauguration, the DCE encouraged the taskforce to do their best in what they have been tasked to do to help improve the assembly’s IGF to augment transfers from the central government.

He added that the assembly intends to prosecute anyone who proves difficult in paying revenue.

In a separate development following the management meeting, the District Chief Executive, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, on behalf of the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, made a presentation of GHS 6,200 to eight (8) persons living with disabilities as their share of the disability fund of the common fund.

The amount would enable them cover their educational and health bills.