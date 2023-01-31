Ken Agyapong presents 100 beds, mattresses to KATH

31.01.2023 LISTEN

The Assin Central Member of Parliament(MP) has donated 100 beds and mattresses to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

Speaking to staff, medical doctors and the media at the hospital premises Monday, January 30, 2023, the Hon. MP disclosed that he solicited support from other Ghanaians when the hospital presented the request before him.

According to Mr. Agyapong, his sponsors wholeheartedly gave Ghs97,000 to support the course in spite of hardships in the country.

He further topped it up to meet the total cost of the items worth GHS336,000.

Mr. Agyapong was full of praise for those who squeezed something out of their pockets to help make the request fulfilled.

He has been extending such kind gestures to individuals and organisations for decades. Accordingly to him, the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital as a referral facility has been a centre of health care delivery for all people from the various regions and as such need to be assisted.

He recounted a case in point where he had to undergo surgery and treatment in that hospital during his elementary school days in the late 1960s.

The legislator, who has declared to offer himself to serve the country in a presidential capacity, later toured the facility to interact with the nurses and the general staff at the hospital.

The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Okomfo Anokye teaching hospital, Professor Addai Mensah thanked Hon. Agyapong for his generosity and benevolence towards the facility.

He asked and prayed for longevity and divine protection to enable him continue the kind gestures.