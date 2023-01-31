V/R: Brilliant but needy children receive help

The La Constance Center of Global Health has provided support for some brilliant but needy schoolchildren.

The kids were selected from three towns of the Anlo District such as Dzito, Anloga and Tegbi and two towns of the Keta District such as Vodza and Keta of the Volta Region.

They comprised eight girls and two boys. The selection process was organized by Mrs Nancy Dovlo who has over the years supported kids in the Area.

Each of the girls received textbooks, sanitary pads and stipends while the boys received textbooks, clothing and stipends. Another stakeholder, Mrs Bridget Katsriku added stationery to the packages.

The donation ceremony was organized on Saturday, the 21 st of January at the Tegbi Roman Catholic Basic School with the School Choir providing some amazing music and dancing.

Commenting on the Program, Dr. Alex Aniapam Boafo, the Founder and CEO of the La Constance Center for Global Health said the best part of each person's life is what he/she gives back to society.

He was excited about the potential for expansion of the La Constance Mission. He admonished the kids to stay focused and add value to their lives stressing that the leaders of tomorrow are born today.

The teachers and parents expressed sincere appreciation for all the efforts n organizing the program and thanked Dr. Boafo for his efforts beyond being a doctor.