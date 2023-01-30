Focus on my power, not my broken marriage – Osofo Kyiri Abosom tell followers as his wife quits over adultery

Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews of the Live Assembly Worship Center has admitted to being a divorced man.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom, as he is popularly called indicated that his wife has abandoned him for close to a year after discovering he has a daughter with another woman.

The man of God feared his followers might no longer believe in his ministry and, as such, urged them to focus on his teachings and not his relationship life.

The Ghana Union Movement (GUM) 2020 presidential candidate, in a sermon in his church, emphasised that his wife wasn’t in the picture when he first received his call into the ministry.

According to him, his wife, Princess Andrews who is a renowned gospel singer, has sued him to claim part of his belongings.

"My wife has left, and for over a year now, we do not see her in church. She says she has a problem with me having a daughter outside of our marriage. She has sued me, but the court said since we did not marry there, they cannot handle it," he revealed.

He continued, "She has sued me in several courts, claiming my properties. She also wants to take custody of the children. She asked the court to sack all my maids, so I’ve sacked them. When you meet your gossiping friends and they complain about your Pastor’s wife, tell them they are no longer married.

"You are here because of me and not because of my marriage. Stop gossiping and focus on why you came here. When God called me, my wife wasn’t part of the call, and the power given to me is from God and not my wife. God called me, and I’m doing my work. If she says she is leaving, she can leave. There are a number of beautiful ladies here, and if I need your support, I will let you come and help me," he stated.