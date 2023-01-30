Let's eschew partisan politics to accelerate development in Cape Coast — Youth Association

The Cape Coast Youth Development Association (CCYDA) has called on residents of the area to eschew extreme partisan politics and support development efforts to turn the local economy around.

According to the Association, years of politicising development efforts and vilifying political leaders had stifled the pace of development befitting the historic city’s status as the former capital of Ghana.

Mr Emmanuel Valis Akyianu, Patron of the Association, appealed at the launch of the Association’s year-long 12th-anniversary celebration in Cape Coast.

The Association was conceptualized by Mr Stephen Doffoe Forson and his associates, Mr Kobina Spio-Garbrah and Mr Ever-Charles Quist to spearhead the development and re-orient the youth in the area to take up leadership positions with the right attitude.

Highlights of the programme of the celebration, which started on Saturday, January 28 and is expected to end on Sunday, September 8, 2023, will include health screening, entrepreneurship and youth empowerment summit, inter-community quiz competition and football gala.

Others are clean-up exercises, youth colloquium, unveiling of a Cold-Cast sculpture of a former Oguaamanhen, presentation of awards, and thanksgiving service.

Speaking under the theme: “Safeguarding the peace of Cape Coast for the development of the youth,” Mr Akyianu commended the Association for its resolve to spearhead development in the area.

“We can make it if we remain united because it is only through unity that we can achieve success. Let’s put our energies onto the wheel to improve the quality of life of the people.

“Cape Coast is a beautiful historic city, and we should not allow anything to destroy it. Unity is important, so let us unite as one people with one destiny for the success of our country,” Mr. Akyianu said.

He also urged all stakeholders to eschew selfishness, be patriotic and put the love of the country and the national interest first.

“When we put the national interest first, we will go beyond the ordinary,” he stated.

Additionally, he called on the media to use their platforms to inspire hope and confidence in the citizenry and desist from painting a gloomy picture that all hope was lost.

“The media is a powerful tool, and it must be used positively to change the mindset of Ghanaians that it will take the positive contributions of each citizen to make our nation prosperous,” Mr Akyianu noted.

Recounting the conceptualization and achievements of the Association, Mr Spio-Garbrah, Vice Chairman of the Association, expressed gratitude to the Oguaa Traditional Council, patrons, and sponsors for their immeasurable efforts to the development cause.

The Association, he assured, had resolved to use the anniversary to celebrate the late Osabarima Kodwo Mbra V, past Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area for his remarkable leadership.

“It is the conviction of CCYDA that, peace is the most essential social, economic, and psychological infrastructure required to anchor the development of the people of Cape Coast.

“We are, therefore, placing a clarion call at the doorsteps of our security apparatus and its stakeholders to assist in protecting the peace being enjoyed in Cape Coast for developing the youth into responsible adults.,” he said.

Mr Spio-Garbrah, said hundreds of people had benefited from educational scholarship, employment in security services and technical and vocational training programmes and start-up capital for 50 traders to make them self-reliant.

He called on all the youth to join the Association and nurture peace as the sole prerequisite for development.

