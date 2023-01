Fire has destroyed structures at Ritz Junction, a suburb of Madina in Accra on Monday, January 30.

The cause is not yet known.



Four fire tenders were present at the scene to douse the inferno, TV3’s George Kwening reported.

“Police visibility has been intensified to check theft and also maintain law and order.

In November last year, the same area got gutted by fire and it appears more attention ought to be directed there,” Kwening further reported.

Source: 3news.com|Ghana