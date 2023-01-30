Bohama D/A Primary School gets new classroom block

Member of Parliament for the Offinso North Constituency, Hon. Augustine Collins Ntim, inaugurated a new 3-unit classroom block for Bohama D/A primary school in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region.

The project, valued at GH₡450,000 which was initiated and funded by the MP, would accommodate school children and teachers, who for some time now had been studying under difficult conditions.

According to the MP, the project became imperative as a result of the challenges teachers and pupils were facing in the community in terms of classrooms.

Hon. Augustine Collins Ntim said the inauguration of the project showed how committed the government was to ensuring quality education in the country. He added that the country’s development was based solely on providing good and quality education to the citizenry.

He therefore appealed to the teachers to adopt new technologies in teaching to avert the falling standard of education.

He announced that in the next ten (10) years, Offinso North District will be accessing tertiary education including local governance development, which will be commissioned very soon by the President, His Excellency, Nana Akuffo Addo, this year and medicine university.

This, he noted, will help elevate the district to the status of Municipal by the year 2025.

The Head of Supervision and Monitoring at the District Education Office, Mr. Justice Tayasi commended the MP and the assembly for the initiative and hoped that more would come.

He calls on the people to maintain the project to ensure its lifespan.

He noted that the project would go a long way to enhance teaching and learning thereby improving the academic performance of the pupils.

Mr. Tayasi however, appealed to the MP and assembly to ensure that lights are extended to the school to enhance effective studies, as well as furniture.

He also appealed to the Member of Parliament to reconsider instituting Rural Community Teachers Award which will go a long way to motivate teachers to accept posting to rural areas.