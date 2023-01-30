Accra, Kumasi have 30,000 printed passports uncollected – Foreign Ministry laments

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has reminded passport applicants on the urgent need for them to collect their printed passports from the various Passport Application Centres (PACs) across the country.

According to the Ministry, “Accra and Kumasi application centres alone have about thirty thousand (30,000) uncollected passports.”

In a statement issued on Monday, 30 January 2023, the Ministry noted it is “concerned that even though applicants have been informed through text messages that their passports have been printed and sent to the various Passport Application Centres, most of them are yet to be collected.”

The Ministry, therefore, called on all applicants who “are yet to collect their passports to visit their respective Passport Application Centres to do so, as they would be required for future renewal.”

The Ministry also assured that the “Passport Office remains committed to its mandate of delivering enhanced service to the general public.”

Source: classfmonline.com