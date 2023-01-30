Foreign Affairs Ministry urge applicants to pick up their uncollected passports

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has urged passport applicants who have not yet picked up their passports to go to their respective Passport Application Centers (PACs) to pick them up.

This was contained in a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Monday, 30th January 2023.

It stated that the Ministry was concerned that even though applicants were informed through text messages that their passports had been printed and sent to the various Passport Application Centres, most of them are yet to be collected.

“Accra and Kumasi Passport Application Centres alone have about 30,000 uncollected passports. Because of this, the Ministry is calling on passport applicants who are yet to collect their passports to visit their respective Passport Application Centres to do so, as they would be required for future renewal,” it stated.

According to the release, passport applicants can also call the Ministry's Client Service Unit on the following numbers to confirm the status of their passport applications - 024 079 3072, 024 091 3284.

“While thanking the general public for their cooperation on this important matter, the Ministry takes the opportunity to assure that the Passport Office remains committed to its mandate of delivering enhanced service to the general public,” it added.