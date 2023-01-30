UNFPA Country Representative calls on Sports Minister

The new country representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Dr Wilfred Ochan, has called on the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, at his office in Accra.

Mr Ussif, welcoming the UNFPA country representative, acknowledged the excellent relationship between the UNFPA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports and asked the country representative to enhance the relationship.

He noted, however, the myriad of issues confronting the Ghanaian youth and major amongst them was unemployment, perceived as a security concern.

Mr Ussif added that the National Youth Authority, an agency under the Ministry, has set up a lot of youth programmes that would help educate people in rural areas.

On his part, Dr Wilfred Ochan pledged to collaborate with the Ministry to enhance the development of youth in the country.

He noted that the UNFPA had developed a road map of activities to address issues of productive health education and early child marriage amongst others and to encourage the youth to participate in decision-making through their youth leader fellowship programme.

He added that he was enthused by what the UNFPA office had done over the period, especially in the area of youth development in Ghana and hoped to scale it up during his tenure to ensure a strengthened and mutually rewarding partnership between the Ministry and the UNFPA.