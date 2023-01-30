Mfantseman: Yamoransa Nkusukum chiefs install gay Nigerian as chief

A gay rights activist Davis Mac Iyalla has openly disclosed that he practices what he preaches, following his enstoolment as Amankorehen (Developmental Chief) of the Yamoransa Nkusukum traditional area in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

Mr Iyalla was installed by the Omanhen of Nkusukum Traditional Area, Nana Okese Essando IX under the stool name Nana Kweku Gyasi I, Saturday, 28th January 2023.

The enstoolment of the internationally acclaimed human rights activist has sparked massive criticism over speculations of him being gay.

These claims follow the participation of the activist last year at the 11th World Council of Churches General Assembly held at Karlsruhe (Germany).

At the said event, the activist now a chief, was captured to have openly proclaimed his status of being gay way back in 2008.

It is for this reason, he was forced to leave his land of birth (Nigeria) to seek asylum as a refugee in the United Kingdom and his subsequent visit to Ghana.

The activist concurrently runs the Interfaith Diversity Network of West Africa (IDNOWA) in Ghana; an advocacy organisation for the promotion of the acceptance of LGBTQ+ in the country.

Nana Kweku Gyesi speaking at the durbar grounds asserted to Nana Tawiah "If you know me very well, you will notice I wasn't born here in Ghana but in Nigeria. And by God's grace, I practice what I preach which is equal rights for all persons. I don't like discrimination.

“Whether you're tall, short, black, white, yellow or green, you're a human being and I will fight for that my belief to the very end no matter what it may cost me.

“I'm not a hypocrite and will not stand now to be a hypocrite.

“You don't need to like me, but you have to respect my views," he noted.

In addition, the Paramount Chief for Nkusukum Traditional Area, Nana Okese Essando IX, pleaded with government appointees within his municipality to aid his community Yamoransa to get asphalted roads together with a health facility as the over 400-year-old community cannot boast of even one hospital facility.

He as well asked for befitting police cells to house female culprits within the community who are usually left off the hook due to the area's police post's lack of female cells

Source: Classfmonline.com