Zawse FC floors Kpalwega FC to take Ndekugri Foundation trophy

After six days of football gala, Zawse FC in Binduri district has emerged the winner of the 2022 Samanpiid Football Gala competition organised and sponsored by the Ndekugri foundation with its CEO being Emmanuel Ndekugri.

Ndekugri foundation is formed to help the poor, needy, widows and vulnerable in society.

The foundation also seeks to harness the potential of the youth by unearthing talent and promoting peaceful coexistence through football.

The 6-day event began on the 15th of January 2023 and climaxed on Saturday 28th of January 2023 at Bawku Technical School park.

The 35th Samanpiid Festival which comes with many activities including the football gala was keenly contested by 12 teams.

In all, 12 communities forming 12 teams took part in the fierce but interesting competition.

The teams were Zawse FC, Zuuku, Gingande, Mognori, Bawk-zua, Sabon gari, Azanga, Zabugu, Kpalugu, Manga, Nayoko and Wiidi.

The teams were divided into two groups with each team playing three matches in their individual groups.

The gala ended peacefully with Zawse FC from Binduri emerging first in the tournament with three goals, Kpalwega FC, Bawku became 2nd in the tournament with 1 goal, Zuuku scored 3rd and Bawku-Zua took the 4th position.

The winners Zawse FC dedicated the trophy to Zugraana of Kusaug traditional area, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II for his continued support and efforts to allow peace prevail in Bawku.

The best player of the tournament went to Abanga Isaac, from Zawse FC.

Each team were given a football and a jersey.

All the youth groups that participated in the tournament called for peace in Bawku.