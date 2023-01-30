NDCs decision to remove Haruna Iddrisu as Minority leader absolutely reckless – Kwesi Pratt

Managing editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has shared that although Haruna Iddrisu is not God and can be removed from his position as Minority Leader, he believes the move by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was not done right.

According to him, the decision by the NDC to strip the Tamale South MP of his leadership role is absolutely reckless.

“His popularity is legendary and any time he has been touched there have been repercussions. He is not God, he is not all-knowing, he is not omnipotent, he is not omnipresent, he can be removed but if you want to remove him there are things that you have to do knowing the political circumstances. Were those things done?

“This is a reckless move, absolutely reckless move,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr said in an interview with TV3.

He further rubbished the claims that John Mahama is behind the decision by the NDC to remove Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority Leader in Parliament.

“So what have you achieved? You have created conditions for all manner of speculations. Yesterday, I was listening to some of my friends in the NPP discuss this matter, come and see, it is like they have won a bonanza. One of them actually went to the extent of saying John Mahama directed this move because he has a rift with Haruna, he wants to show Haruna some sense. This is not true, John Mahama was not comfortable with this move,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr noted.

Last week, the NDC in a letter to Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin informed him of a change in the leadership of the Minority in Parliament.

The changes see Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson taking the place of Haruna Iddrisu as the new Minority Leader in Parliament.