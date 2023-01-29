Northerners in politics used in the frontline, dumped later like toilet paper – Stephen Atugiba

The Founder of the National Liberation Congress, Stephen Atubiga is calling on all Northerners to rally behind Northerners in politics and stop helping in plotting their downfalls.

In a statement on Facebook on Sunday, Stephen Atubiga stressed that it is worrisome that Northerners in politics are continuously being used in the frontline but later dumped like "toilet paper."

In his view, how Northerners treat Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia today will determine the future of all Northerners in politics tomorrow.

“Your take on we sitting up as Northerners too? Be each other's keepers,” the statement added.

Read the full statement below:

Stephen Atubiga writes!!!!!!

The rate at which Northerners in politics are used in the front line, and damped like toilet paper should be worrisome.

Greed, wickedness, backstabbing, tribal and bootlicking segregation among we today's northerners, has weakened us in disunity to be powerless and useless of the last drop of dignity.

Very Sad. 10 years from now, irrespective of which political parties, northerners on the front lines will be stripped of the veep secured Slot by our fathers, to only strategic appointment positions.

Northerners must also come to the reality of without an Akan / Ashanti holding us up there irrespective of the political party's affiliation, and frontline status, we are ROW or looking Row.

Look Across all political parties, and tell me which Northern politician was Sacked or removed from office, with respect and dignity.

Surprisingly, most of these humiliations are set up backed by our own.

From prez. Hilla Leman, JDM, Harun, Mutaka, Afoko, Myself, Senior Bawumia, Mahama, EA Mahama, Alhaji Iddrisu Mahama, Ba Fuseni, Asumda, Ayana, Dumbo, Aliu Mahama, and more all downfall was betrayal from same.

Northerners.

Today, How we Northerners respect and treat Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia as our own, the current vice president will determine the future of all of us in politics tomorrow.

Don't get me wrong, I am using BMW because he is the only northerner and the current second gentleman in this country.

And irrespective of any Northerner's political affiliation BMW's shame, his downfall, or Shine today reflects back on every northerner.

Just as we did the same on JDM when he was in office as the same second gentleman, as we stood by him to be the 1st gentleman of our land.

Don't forget about the fall of Our late Dr. Hilla Liman. And how subsequent northern leadership neglected him till he passed.

Your take on we sitting up as Northerners too? Be each other's keepers

Love you all.