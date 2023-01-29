1,064 Community Protection Assistants graduated

A batch of 1,064 Community Protection Assistant Recruits under the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) graduated

A batch of 1,064 Community Protection Assistant Recruits under the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has graduated from the Ashanti Regional Police Training School.

The recruits who underwent two weeks of intensive training were taken through traffic control and accident management drills, community-based policing, physical training and code of conduct.

All 1064 recruits were drawn from the Ashanti, Bono East, Ahafo and Western North Regions.

In his remarks, on Friday January 27, 2023, the Chief Executive Officer for YEA, Mr Kofi Baah Agyepong observed that community policing was the knowledge impacted into the personnel and for that reason, they were expected to hold on to that role and serve as good ambassadors of the agency.

"We are expecting the new recruits to exhibit high professional standards in the discharge of their duties," he stated.

He cautioned that the agency would not hesitate to dismiss any CPA who misconducts himself or herself when discharging their duties by arrogating to themselves status of police officers and officer ranks to misrepresent themselves.

He disclosed that over 5000 people had been recruited by government under the Community Protection Assistants module, a clear indication of government’s commitment to helping the youth in Ghana.

Mr Kofi Agyepong expressed his determination to put skills training and acquisition among the youth high on the agenda of his administration.

He observed that the absence of relevant skills among the youth continues to increase the high rates of unemployment in the country, despite the availability of vacancies for employment.

He however commended President Akufo-Addo for ensuring that YEA is provided with the needed financial assistance.

"I can assure you that President Akufo-Addo has not only increased the monthly stipends to YEA personnel, he has also provided enough funds for their payments,” he emphasised.