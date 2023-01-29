Police interdict officer who left rifle for GH¢100 in Trotro 

29.01.2023 LISTEN

The Western Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has interdicted a police officer who left his rifle in a commercial bus after allegedly collecting Gh¢100 from a driver.

An online publication sighted on 3new.com indicated that the alleged police officer, Inspector Sulemana Adam, with the Rapid Deployment Force (RDF) has been interdicted and referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) for investigation.

A press release issued by the Western Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service on Saturday, January 28 said the police inspector and the driver will both assist in investigations.

The move, according to the police, is “to allow for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Background

It was reported that a driver in an interview with Takoradi-based radio station Connect FM narrated how five Police officers last Friday arrested him for loading at an unauthorized area and later had to pay an amount of GH¢100 for his freedom.

“On our way to the Police station, they stopped and told me that if they should take me to the Police station, I will pay GH¢500 and my vehicle will be locked until Monday.

They then told me to pay GH¢150 and I pleaded with them to have mercy upon me. They told me I was not serious and that the only way they would allow me to go is GH¢100 for the last price. So I paid the GH¢100 and they left me to go and continue my work,” he told Connect FM.

The driver who announced anonymity further indicated that he later realised that one of the police officers who entered his vehicle had left his gun in the front seat with the inscription (CZ805 BREN – made in the Czech Republic).

“The rifle has since been returned by the driver of the said vehicle who also alleged that the Inspector had extorted money from him.”

