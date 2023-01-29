Ablekuma Central MP donates food items towards 2023 Greater Accra Maulid

29.01.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Hon. Abdul Latif Dan has donated food items to the founder and leader of the Islamic Foundation for Peace and Development, Sheikh Yahaya Amin to support the 55th annual Greater Accra Maulid celebration.

The donation forms part of the MP's annual donation towards the celebration which marks the birth of the Holy Prophet and is scheduled to be held on January 28, 2023 in the Ablekuma Central Constituency.

The items include a cow, sheep, fifteen bags of rice (25kg each), two 6-litre gallons of oil and 30 packs of bottled water.

Hon. Latif Dan stated that the Maulid brings people from all walks of life to the Constituency and therefore it is prudent to support make this year's celebration more successful to the glory of Allah.

According to him, the Greater Accra Maulid has over the years attracted over thousands of people with many Islamic scholars from different countries, Muslim, tribal and traditional Chiefs in the country to witness the celebration and narration of the birth of the holy Prophet Mohammed (PBH).

He expressed his belief that the donation will go a long way to support his constituents to feed the overwhelming majority of visitors who will be coming to the constituency.

The MP was accompanied by the Constituency Chairman Mr. Solomon Amu and his executives as well as other leaders within the constituency.

Receiving the items, Sheikh Yahaya Amin who doubles as the Deputy Supreme Leader of the Supreme Council for Tijaniya Islamic Affairs, Ghana expressed his profound gratitude to Hon. Abdul Latif Dan and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their kind gesture.

The internationally recognized Sheikh prayed for the MP and his delegation for Allah's blessings and guidance.

The Greater Accra Maulid is an important religious event for the Muslim community in the Ablekuma Central Constituency, as it marks the birth of the holy prophet Mohammed (PBH).