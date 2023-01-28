Don’t lose hope in Ghana – Mahama charges Ghanaians

Former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has stressed that he is confident that things will turn around for the better in the future.

In a short post on his social media, the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has admonished Ghanaians to have hope in the country.

He notes that it is more important to look forward to the future with hope than to brood over the present with despair.

“I encourage you not to lose hope in Ghana and Africa because it is far more useful to look forward to the future with hope than to brood over the present with despair. I am an eternal believer in the potential and positive energies of Africa and her youth,” John Dramani Mahama said in a post.

The former President of Ghana is currently in the United Kingdom. On Friday, January 27, he delivered a lecture at the Chatham House where he discuss the prospects for economic recovery and growth on the African continent in light of the recent debt crisis that has compelled African countries including Ghana to seek debt forgiveness under the G20 Common Framework.

The lecture was under the theme: "Africa's strategic priorities and global role".