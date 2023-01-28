NDC Council of Elders caution MPs, party leadership to stop public pronouncements on 'reshuffle'

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Council of Elders has issued a press release on the uproar over the reshuffle of the leadership of the Minority in Parliament.

In a release, the Council has called on aggrieved Members of Parliament, the leadership of the party, and all members to immediately put a stop to the public pronouncement on the matter.

According to the Council, it has commenced steps to deal with the concerns raised on the reshuffle.

“The Council has initiated steps to act expeditiously on the petition and related matters. While this process is underway, the Council urges our Honourable Members of Parliament, Party leadership at all levels, and all concerned persons to refrain from further public pronouncements on the matter in the larger interest of our great NDC. This is a time to be circumspect in order not to play into the hands of our detractors,” part of the release from the NDC Council of Elders said.

The release dated January 28, and signed by the Chairman of the Elders, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu added, “The Council assures the rank and file of the Party of an early and principled resolution of the issues and ultimately, the NDC will emerge stronger and more united.”

Meanwhile, all party members have been admonished to focus their energies on working to bring the party to power in 2024.

“We urge all members of the NDC to re-dedicate themselves to working for victory in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2024, to alleviate the suffering of the Ghanaian people,” the release added.