Make sure you are served with vapour, go for shito — Dr. Okoe Boye shares tips on how to avoid waakye poisoning

Ghanaian medical doctor cum politician, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye has shared some safety tips regarding the consumption of Waakye (wine-coloured rice mixed with beans).

One person was reported dead with about 40 people hospitalised after eating from a popular waakye joint, Yellow Sisi at Oyibi in Accra.

To avoid poisoning after consuming Waakye, Dr. Okoe-Boye, who is the CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority advised people to opt for the black pepper sauce 'shito' instead of the red pepper sauce or stew.

To him, the lengthy process involved in the preparation of 'shito' can prevent food poisoning.

He explained on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show that organisms that cause poison are destroyed or reduced during the process and as such, makes it safer to consume as compared to the stew.

“For waakye in particular, anything that is fried is usually safer. The black pepper for instance, even if it is contaminated, by the time it goes through the process, it is largely safer, so you are safer eating the black pepper than the red pepper. The fresh is always a risk if it is not prepared under hygienic conditions,” he shared.

The medical expert noted that another way to avoid food poisoning is by eating the waakye hot.

“The time it is prepared and the time consumed is also a problem. If it takes quite a period, it would have gone through some changes and because it is fresh, organism plays on it so it is not safe. So what I advise people is that if you want to enjoy kenkey, buy the kenkey and prepare the red pepper yourself.

“Even if the waakye is by the gutter once it is hot and there's vapour coming out whiles being served, then you are safe. Make sure that the time you are being served, there is vapour coming out or you warm it when you eat at home. If it's cold, microwave it," Dr. Okoe-Boye noted.