I believe in the potential and positive energies of Africa and her youth – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

28.01.2023 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama believes Africa will rise.

He noted that despite the challenges on the continent, he still believes in the potential of the vibrant youth.

In a tweet seen by ModernGhana News on Saturday, January 28, Mr Mahama urge countries not to lose hope.

"I encourage you not to lose hope in Ghana and Africa because it is far more useful to look forward to the future with hope than to brood over the present with despair.

"I am an eternal believer in the potential and positive energies of Africa and her youth," read the former President’s tweet.

The NDC flag bearer hopeful noted that Ghana is currently bankrupt under President Akufo-Addo at a recent lecture held at Chatham House in the UK on the theme "Africa's strategic priorities and global role."

“Our present economic situation, underscored by our bankrupt status, sharply contrasts with our fortunes a little over a decade ago. At the time, our economy posted some of the highest growth rates in the world with a robust and fast-growing non-oil sector.

“Today, many of our economic indicators are pointing south. We have in the last month entered the hyperinflation era with an inflation rate of 54%. Our currency has in the past few months been counted among the worst performing in the world, plummeting by as much as 54% in value within the first 10 months of 2022. Widening budget deficits have characterized economic performance since 2018," he stated.