ASA Savings and Loans Lapaz branch, business centre support clients with free health screening

The Lapaz Branch and Business Centre of ASA Savings and Loans Limited on Friday, January 27, partnered to hold a free health screening exercise for clients.

Though very early in the year, the savings and loans company is not wasting any time in giving back to society.

Over the years, the company has been embarking on activities that support its clients and members of the communities where they operate from.

Last year, several activities including health screening exercises were held by ASA Savings and Loans at various branches and business centres across the country.

Beginning the year, the Lapaz Branch and Business Centre of ASA Savings and Loans Limited as part of efforts to support the health and well-being of clients have held a similar health screening exercise.

The exercise held at the business centre located around Nyamekye Junction saw over 150 clients and some residents benefiting from free medical screening and counselling.

The beneficiaries were screened for malaria, hepatitis B, blood pressure, and BMI by health officers from Modern Care Clinic.

Depending on the diagnoses by the health officers, the beneficiaries of the health screening exercises were given medication free of charge.

The beneficiaries expressed profound appreciation to the company for always thinking about their health.

“This is very good. ASA Savings and Loans always organise free health screening for us and it is very helpful. We thank them and may God bless them,” one of the beneficiaries who gave her name as Mercy said.

According to Cynthia Emefa Appiah who is the Branch Manager of the ASA Savings and Loans Lapaz Business Centre, the exercise is in line with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

On her part, the Branch Manager for the Lapaz Savings and Loans outfit, Francisca Fiamor called on women looking to expand their businesses to make more profit to contact ASA Savings and Loans for support.

She noted that at her outfit, they offer lower interest and provide flexible payment options.

Having supervised the exercise, Madam Zalia Alhassan, the Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans Ltd in Lapaz assured clients that the company will continue to give back to society.